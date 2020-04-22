CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,121,651.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,953,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

