CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $61,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Westrock were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 259,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Westrock by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Westrock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

