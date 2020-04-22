CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,791.10. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,794 shares of company stock worth $108,099,238 in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

