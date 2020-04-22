CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

