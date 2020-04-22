CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

SPG opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

