CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 157 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Steris were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

