CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 45,364 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,364 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

