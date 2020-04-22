CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,258 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arconic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,633,000 after buying an additional 109,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 70,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,638,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Arconic by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARNC opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

