CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at $651,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

