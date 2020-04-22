Century Communities (CCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

