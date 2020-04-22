Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Now Covered by Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 53 ($0.70) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.32% from the stock’s current price.

CGH stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chaarat Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

