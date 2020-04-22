Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.