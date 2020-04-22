ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.89

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 23260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,893,544.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,632 shares of company stock worth $17,758,106 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

