Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 102623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

