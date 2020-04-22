Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 150000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

About Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

