Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

