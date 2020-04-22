Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

