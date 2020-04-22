Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

