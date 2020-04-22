Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

