Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

