Chicago Capital LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

