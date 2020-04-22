Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

