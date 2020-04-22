Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

