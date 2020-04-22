Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.