Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 7,466 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $203,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

