Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cigna by 56.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 192,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,341 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

