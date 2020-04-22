Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

