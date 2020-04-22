Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

