Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

