CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s current price.

CIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($3.38). CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

