Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives $77.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

