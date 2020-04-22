Citigroup Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $215.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

CME Group stock opened at $178.02 on Monday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

