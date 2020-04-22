Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,341 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of CFG opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.