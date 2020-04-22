Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIVB stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

