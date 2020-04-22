Clean Yield Group Sells 800 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

