Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

