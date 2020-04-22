Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.56

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 135687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,299,686 shares of company stock worth $52,209,927.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

