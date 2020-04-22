CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $64.09 Average PT from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

CMS stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

