CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.93 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

