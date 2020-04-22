Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Reduced by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

CTSH stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.