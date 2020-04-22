Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $144.10.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Coherent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

