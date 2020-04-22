COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.78

Shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 89219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

