Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 12.5%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 504,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 219,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

