Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 3,390 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,313,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

