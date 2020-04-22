Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUO)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 2.74% 24.03% 11.09% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 2.55 $243.00 million $8.04 10.08 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.00 $433.98 million $0.34 N/A

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 5 17 0 2.77 AU Optronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $123.91, indicating a potential upside of 52.87%.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share. NXP Semiconductors pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AU Optronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.