Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.50, 2,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Computer Services worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

