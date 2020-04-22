Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,795 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

