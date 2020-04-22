Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,067 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heico by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Heico by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Heico by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

