Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Trimble by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.