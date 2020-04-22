Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

NYSE:PG opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

